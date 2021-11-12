Southern California Amtrak Line Offers Up-close View of Climate Change's Impact on Beaches

Beach erosion, the process in which the sand and rocks that make up a coastline are carried away by rising seas and stronger waves, presents an ongoing threat to the tracks of the Pacific Surfliner and the oceanfront homes, roads, piers and power plants in the vicinity.

Rick Behl, professor of geological sciences at Cal State Long Beach, points out that even in normal times, California’s coast can be a hazardous place to build things.

"The coastline is a super-dynamic place naturally," he said. "It’s where everything comes together, the ocean, the atmosphere, the land, the rivers. It’s constantly changing."

He adds that climate change is supercharging these changes: making storms stronger, tides higher and the coastal erosion of beaches and cliffs worse.

Riding the Pacific Surfliner provides a unique vantage point to this transformation. As the train crosses San Diego County into Orange County, the tracks come really close to the Pacific Ocean, making it clear how vulnerable the train and nearby homes are to climate change.

In nearby towns like San Clemente and Oceanside, sea walls have been built in front of many homes, and giant boulders have been placed between the ocean and the train tracks.

But Behl warns that “coastal armoring” actually makes erosion worse in the long term by starving beaches of new sources of sand.

"It increases the energy on the beach, causes more erosion, drops the sand and makes less beach," he said.

The cycle can possibly reach a point where "there really is no beach left."