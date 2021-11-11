State Health Officials Push For More People to Get COVID Booster Shots

Adults Urged to Get a COVID Booster Shot if They Think it Will Benefit Them

State health officials are advising adults who want to get a COVID-19 booster shot to do so before the holiday season. This comes as the state is warning about a possible surge in COVID-19 cases this winter.

Big Oil Represented at U.N. Climate Change Conference

Fossil fuels are the biggest driver of human-made climate change. So why has an analysis by environmental group Global Witness tallied more than 500 gas and oil lobbyists at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow?

Guest: Kassie Siegel, Director for the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute