Catching COVID Twice Taught This Large Family Why Vaccines Matter

He says a second infection is still not common, but doctors are starting to see more cases.

“The second time it was scarier because I'm vaccinated,” said Vanessa. “Her dad's vaccinated. We're protected in that sense, but she’s [Maricia] not.”

Her 8-year-old daughter was too young to be vaccinated. The little girl lay in bed wheezing. Vanessa tripled down on Maricia’s asthma medication and the family isolated themselves inside. Vanessa shuddered at the prospect of telling her mother and grandma about a second round of positive test results.

During a family gathering on Halloween last fall, Maricia complained she wasn’t feeling good. Over the next few days Vanessa, her partner, mother, two cousins, two aunts, an uncle, and two grandmothers tested positive for COVID. Eventually 13 family members caught the bug.

It was not long before family members started racing to the hospital.

Vanessa, who also suffers from asthma, was the first person in the family to rush to the emergency room. “I was on the floor,” she said. “I couldn't even say I'm hungry without coughing.”

Then Vanessa’s 51-year-old mother, Petra Gonzales almost blacked out.

“I got a really high fever,” said Petra. “There were times when I'd fall asleep and I was OK if I didn't wake up.”

Petra landed in the ER at Kaiser Richmond with severe dehydration. No sooner did she hear that her 71-year-old mother, Jenoveva Calloway, needed hospital care for dangerously low oxygen levels and was treated at Kaiser Oakland.

Unlike Petra and Vanessa who were not admitted for an extended stay at the hospital and slowly recovered at home, Jenoveva's condition was critical. She spent day after day under close supervision from doctors and nurses.

“It was really painful not to be able to help my family, because we always help each other,” said Jenoveva as her voice cracked with emotion. “We are always there for each other. It was so horrible.”

Finally, after nearly two weeks in the hospital, Jenoveva was discharged. She was still connected to an oxygen machine as nurses shuffled her out. When Jenoveva and Petra greeted each other on the street they embraced fiercely.

“She hugged me so tight,” said Jenoveva. “I’ll never forget that. We missed each other so much.”

A year later though, Jenoveva is still recovering. She’s now plagued by interstitial fibrosis, a lung disease. That’s why another round of the virus is a terrifying possibility.