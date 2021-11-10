California's Rules on Methane Emissions Produce Mixed Results

Climate Change Conference Pushes for Greater Reduction in Methane Emissions

The United Nations has released a draft of a climate accord that urges nations to “revisit and strengthen” their plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. That’s not just carbon dioxide, it’s methane too. And earlier at COP26, countries committed to slash methane emissions.

Guest: Rachel Becker, Environmental Reporter, CalMatters

Governor Newsom Explains His Absence From U.N. Climate Summit

Governor Gavin Newsom broke his silence around his absence from the United Nations climate change conference in Scotland, saying he skipped the trip to spend Halloween with his kids.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Farallon Islands Could Provide Solutions to Climate Change

When oceans and climate change are in the same sentence, it’s usually negative. But at the international climate conference COP26, a Bay Area ecologist pointed to marine sanctuaries as a climate change solution.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

New Study Shows Pregnancy Drug May Lead to Increased Cancer Risk for Children

Researchers at the Public Health Institute followed more than 18,000 women who were pregnant in Oakland in the early ‘60s, and received injections of a synthetic hormone intended to prevent miscarriages. Fast forward six decades and their offspring may face a greater cancer risk.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED