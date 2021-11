After a review process from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pediatric COVID-19 shots are now available for kids ages 5-11.

It's a long time coming for many kids and families who have been waiting for nearly a year. Today, we talk about what this means and answer some listeners' big questions about the rollout.

Guest: Carly Severn, Senior Engagement Editor for KQED

More information about where to get a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for kids.