Infrastructure Bill to Bring Jobs, Fund Projects in California

Infrastructure Package Expected to Have Widespread Impact in California

The massive infrastructure package that's awaiting President Biden's signature is expected to have a longstanding impact on California. And it won't just be fixing roads and modernizing transit projects.

Guest: Serena Alexander, Associate Professor with the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, San Jose State University

Washington State Shows Interest in California's Cap and Trade Market

At the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, state senators from California and their counterparts in Washington state discussed merging part of their cap-and-trade markets, as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED