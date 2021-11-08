Southern California Air Regulators Enact New Rules on Refineries

South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts New Emissions Rules for Refineries

Southern Californians who live near oil refineries may soon be able to breathe easier. The South Coast Air Quality Management District unanimously passed its biggest emissions rule in decades on Friday.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

The World Outside Negotiations at U.N. Climate Change Conference

The United Nations climate change conference continues this week in Glasgow, Scotland. And one longtime observer says what happens outside of the negotiations is an important aspect of this event.

Guest: Chris Field, Dirctor, Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment