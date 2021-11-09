Richmond to Chevron: Listen to Our Residents’ Safety Concerns

In its report to the county, during last Tuesday's presentation and in multiple statements, Chevron has emphasized that the air quality tests it took - and ones that local agencies conducted - did not detect any violations of health standards.

However, local air regulators are investigating whether Chevron's flaring led to a series of odors in the area, according to Ralph Borrmann, a representative of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The day after the storm, the West Contra Costa School District closed Richmond High along with Ford and Peres elementary schools because of a strong fuel-like odor.

Three days later, on Oct. 28, teachers and students at Richmond High smelled gas again and were briefly evacuated.

It's unclear what caused the odors at the school campuses.

As recently as last Friday afternoon, county supervisor John Gioia, who sits on the board that oversees the air district, said he felt sick from an odor at Richmond's Martin Luther King Jr. track.

"There is a strong objectionable gasoline odor here," Gioia tweeted. "I can hardly stand it. It makes me feel nauseous."

Over the weekend, Chevron representative Linsi Crain emphasized that the company does not believe the odor Gioia experienced was tied to the refinery's flaring and that company crews conducted air samplings and found no health violations.

"We don't believe this report is linked to our facility," Crain wrote in an email.

During last Tuesday's council meeting, Chevron's refinery process safety manager, Patricia Roberts, tried to soothe concerns from local residents and city officials about the problems the refinery has been experiencing.

"Normally, we only want to come to the City Council with good news," Roberts said in the beginning of her presentation.

"I'm sorry to have to come to talk to you guys about an incident. I understand there's a lot of community concern about flaring and the noise and the visual impacts that it makes," she said.

Roberts emphasized that flaring is a safety technique that helps the refinery reduce dangers to the surrounding area.

"We never want to flare. We do everything that we can to avoid it. And, when we do have to flare, we try to stop it as fast as possible," she said.

Another Chevron official, refinery reliability manager Lora Leeds, told the council all of the company's air quality tests showed that none of the releases violated health regulations.

"I don't feel that anybody should be concerned about their health because there was nothing detectable," Leeds said.

The company's presentation before the council did not reveal anything the Chevron's 72-hour report hadn't said a week earlier.

Mayor Tom Butt said the refinery should have provided more details, an apology and a plan to fix the situation.

"I'm disappointed in the presentation," Butt said. "I expect something better from Chevron when they're invited to come to talk to the public like this," he said. "I think you should show a little contriteness."

Roberts and Leeds explained that another refinery official, who could have addressed some of the council's questions, couldn't make the meeting.

Several members of the council, including Melvin Willis, said the intermittent releases had their constituents worried about their health and yearning for information,

"Seeing the rain and then seeing flames in the air one day and then to wake up the next day with more flames and wake up in the middle of the night to text messages at 3 a.m., talking about more flaring and people reporting odors, it's kind of hard not to be concerned," Willis said.

City and county officials - and some members of the public - say Chevron just needs to provide more detailed information about what it's going on when the refinery is having problems.

"The communication with the community is vital," said Richmond resident Don Gosney. "Chevron needs to do a better job. Everybody needs to do a better job on this."

Chevron does post some information about refinery accidents on its Facebook page and often refers people to its fence-line air monitoring page. County and city officials often issue alerts through Nixle and Twitter. May of those posts, though, do not include details about the cause of a refinery problem or how long it may lead to gas releases.