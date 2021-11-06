Food and Climate Change | This Week in California Politics

Food and Climate Change

Fifty years ago, “Diet for a Small Planet” by Frances Moore Lappé drew a connection between what we eat and greenhouse gas emissions. Now Lappé’s daughter, Anna Lappé, has helped to update that book and its increasingly urgent call to action. She sits down with us to talk about sustainable agriculture, climate-friendly food policies, and her take on COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Guest:

Anna Lappé, “ Diet for a Small Planet: 50th Anniversary” co-author

This Week in California Politics

Republicans did a victory lap this week as they took the governor’s office in Virginia and came unexpectedly close to winning the governor’s race in New Jersey — both states that had carried President Joe Biden by double digit margins. Now, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, says dozens of Congressional seats could be flipped in Republicans’ favor in the next election. We also talk about ongoing redistricting efforts, a new housing “strike force” and conflict within the Democratic party over accepting funds from fossil fuel groups.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Jeremy B. White, POLITICO California politics reporter

Something Beautiful: Holiday Ice Rink

This week’s look at Something Beautiful is the festive re-opening of the Holiday Ice Rink at Union Square in San Francisco.