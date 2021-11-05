Union Representing Kaiser Workers Gives Notice of Planned Strike

Kaiser Workers Set Strike Date for Later This Month

Thousands of unionized Kaiser Permanente nurses and other healthcare workers in Southern California are preparing to go on strike. This comes after months of talks and negotiations have stalled.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Investigation Finds L.A. County Sheriff's Deputies Use Minor Infractions to Search Cyclists

An investigation from the Los Angeles Times has found that thousands of times a year, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies pull over bicyclists for minor violations, and then search them even though they often have no reason to suspect they’ll find something illegal. This is particularly impacting the Latino community.

Guests: Alene Tchekmedvian and Ben Poston, Reporters, LA Times