Morning Report

Some California Counties Begin Administering COVID-19 Shots for Younger Children

KQED News Staff
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Children Ages 5-11 Recieve First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine in Some California Counties

Many California children, ages 5 to 11, have started getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In Los Angeles alone, more than 900, 000 school-aged children are now eligible for the shot. 
Reporter: Jackie Fortiér, KPCC 

Climate Change Can be Seen in Many Aspects of Everyday Life in California

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference continues in Scotland, many Californians can see the effects right here along the California coast. For instance, look out the window on a trip on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, which connects downtown Los Angeles and downtown San Diego, and the effects of climate change are right in front of you.
Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

