California Prepares to Roll Out COVID Vaccine for Younger Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all children ages 5 through 11 get a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In California, counties across the state are preparing to deliver the shots to children.

L.A. County Sheriff Remains Defiant Over Vaccination Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to attack his county’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. He claims the sheriff's department could lose thousands of employees because of the mandate, although he hasn't provided evidence that that will actually happen.

Bay Area State Senator Hopes to Take Best Practices Away From U.N. Climate Conference

California has sent a contingent of officials to attend the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow. The delegation includes state Senator Josh Becker, a Democrat who represents San Mateo County and part of Santa Clara County.

Guest: Josh Becker, Bay Area State Senator