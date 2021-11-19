New Tiny Home Village in Oakland Opens Doors to Unhoused Residents Amid Ongoing Homelessness Crisis

With more than 4,000 unhoused people currently living in Oakland, and nowhere near enough permanent supportive housing options to accommodate the vast majority of them, the city is increasingly turning to complexes of tiny homes as a means to provide more immediate shelter and services — albeit on a temporary basis.

Unlike permanent housing, which often takes years to approve and build, and can be prohibitively expensive, temporary tiny home villages can be erected within weeks, at less than $8,000 per cabin — and easily relocated if the vacant land they sit on is eventually developed.

Oakland spent roughly $2.4 million to prepare and build the sites at Lakeview Village, as well as a nearby site at 3rd and Peralta streets that is expected to soon accommodate 40 additional people, Bas's office said. The city will pay the Housing Consortium of the East Bay, an Oakland nonprofit, $1.3 million a year — mostly from federal emergency pandemic funds — to operate the Lake Merritt site.

James Vann, who lives close to the new site and helped start Oakland's Homeless Advocacy Working Group several years ago, called the new complex "critical to improving the dignity, security, and living conditions of our unsheltered neighbors."

Vann said he sees no way to meet the demand for housing by only providing traditional housing options, which can cost up to $600,000 per unit and take up to five years to build.

Instead, he said, his working group advocates for an "accommodations immediately" policy.

"Lakeview Village comes close to achieving that aim," he said.

Some advocates of the unhoused, however, argue that while these new tiny home complexes are a significant step up from the heatless converted garden sheds that the city erected in 2017, they still fall short of addressing the bigger issue of housing insecurity in the city and wider region — and the urgent need to build much more permanent housing for low-income people.