Study Finds Climate Change is Primary Source Behind Increasing Western Wildfires

Climate Change is Driving Force Behind California Wildfires

A new report finds that climate change is chiefly responsible for the growing frequency and severity of California's wildfires. The team of researchers from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory based that estimate on how quickly dry air sucks up moisture.

Reporter: Caleigh Wells, KCRW

PG&E Expects to Face More Than a Billion Dollars in Liabilities From Dixie Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric says it's received a subpoena from federal prosecutors, in connection with this summer's catastrophic Dixie Fire. The fire burned nearly a million acres and has led to investigations by CalFire and by prosecutors in several counties.

Reporter: Dan Brekke, KQED

Black Family From Gold Rush Town Says Land Unfairly Taken Away From Them by the State

Like so many other places in the country, California is grappling with its racist past. It’s also looking at the idea of reparations for African Americans and Black descendents of slaves. A new task force is studying this issue, and families are coming forward to share their experiences.

Reporter: Sarah Mizes-Tan, CapRadio