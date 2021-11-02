Most SF City Employees Met Monday's Vaccine Deadline, But Nearly 1,000 Holdouts Risk Losing Their Jobs

Today was the big day.

As of Monday, more than 97% of San Francisco's roughly 35,000 public employees had met the city's Nov. 1 deadline to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the city's Department of Human Resources.

But that also means almost 1,000 city employees — many of whom are essential front-line workers — have yet to comply with the mandate. Of those, close to 200 temporary employees are now likely out of a job, and some 750 civil service employees have been placed on paid administrative leave and await due process hearings — likely held within the month — to determine if they qualify for religious or medical exemptions. Those who do not, will lose their jobs, said Mawuli Tugbenyoh, chief of policy for the city's Department of Human Resources.

"It's never been the city's goal at any point in this process to separate anyone from city service," he said, noting that the city will continue to encourage its permanent employees to get vaccinated, and that there will be no penalty if they do so soon. "The goal is to make sure we are protecting workplaces and employees, as well as the communities we serve in San Francisco."

Those workers now on leave include nearly 100 transit operators, 60 police officers, 20 sheriff's deputies and 15 fire department staff, according to the mayor's office.