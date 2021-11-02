KQED is a proud member of
Most SF City Employees Met Monday's Vaccine Deadline, But Nearly 1,000 Holdouts Risk Losing Their Jobs

Spencer WhitneyMatthew Green
People wear masks as they wait in a bus shelter.
People wear masks as they wait in a shelter for a San Francisco MUNI bus on April 6, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Today was the big day.

As of Monday, more than 97% of San Francisco's roughly 35,000 public employees had met the city's Nov. 1 deadline to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the city's Department of Human Resources.

But that also means almost 1,000 city employees — many of whom are essential front-line workers — have yet to comply with the mandate. Of those, close to 200 temporary employees are now likely out of a job, and some 750 civil service employees have been placed on paid administrative leave and await due process hearings — likely held within the month — to determine if they qualify for religious or medical exemptions. Those who do not, will lose their jobs, said Mawuli Tugbenyoh, chief of policy for the city's Department of Human Resources.

"It's never been the city's goal at any point in this process to separate anyone from city service," he said, noting that the city will continue to encourage its permanent employees to get vaccinated, and that there will be no penalty if they do so soon. "The goal is to make sure we are protecting workplaces and employees, as well as the communities we serve in San Francisco."

Those workers now on leave include nearly 100 transit operators, 60 police officers, 20 sheriff's deputies and 15 fire department staff, according to the mayor's office.

"Muni certainly at this point has the highest number of unvaccinated employees," Tugbenyoh said.

Due to that sudden drop in available MUNI operators, the SFMTA on Monday began temporarily suspending “short” service on four Muni lines — the buses that run on segments of longer routes. They include: 1 California Short, 14R Mission Rapid Short (weekdays only), 30 Stockton Short, and 49 Van Ness Short (on weekends only).

Roger Marenco, president of the Transport Workers Union Local 250A, said the union has been doing everything it can to educate its members with facts, not opinions, about the vaccine, and is optimistic the number of unvaccinated transit operators will be sliced in half by the end of the month.

"There are some members who have yet to have their exemptions heard," said Marenco. "Once that the process is over, we will have a much clearer number on who is left."

The deadline comes nearly four months after the city in July announced its vaccine mandate for all city workers.

Since then, the employee vaccination rate has jumped by 30%, the Mayor London Breed's office said.

"This mandate is all about protecting the health of the public and of our workforce, and it is working,” Breed said in a statement Friday.

Fully vaccinated city office workers are now required to return to the office for at least two days a week. Breed said she hopes their return, along with the city’s high vaccination rate and relaxed mask mandate, will encourage the private sector to bring their employees back as well.

“We will continue to work with our labor partners to get the last remaining people vaccinated, but we are confident a fully vaccinated workforce is in the best interest of the public, our workers, and the recovery of our City."

In light of the deadline, the Black Employees Alliance & Coalition Against Anti-Blackness on Monday admonished the city's leadership for denying accommodations to more than 20 of its members who it said should have qualified for medical or religious exemptions.

"While we support Mayor Breed's leadership, we believe her touting of the City's 97% vaccination rate as a success (while many in her workforce are losing their livelihoods due to the City's hardlined position requiring vaccinations) - is soulless, callous, and unscrupulous," the organization said in a statement.

The organization described the city's vaccine mandate as having a "disproportionate impact on the City and County's Black employees" and called the city's handling of the situation  "egregious, irresponsible, and tragic."

"If they are approving [remote] work for certain people and terminating positions for others, we want to know why," said Dante King, one of the organization's co-founders. "It's an ethics issue. When you look at Contra Costa County approving [almost all] exemptions requests and San Francisco has approved none for our members. The leadership is being immoral."