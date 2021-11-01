California Officials to Tout State's Ambitious Climate Change Goals at U.N. Summit

California Officials to Attend U.N. Climate Change Conference

The United Nations Climate Change Conference kicks off this week in Scotland. And while Governor Gavin Newsom canceled his trip at the last minute, the state will be well represented, as officials hope to showcase California's ambitious climate goals.

Guest: Ezra David Romero, KQED Climate Reporter

Kaiser Workers Push for Better Pay at Statewide Rallies

Over the weekend, employees of healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente staged worker solidarity rallies. Tens of thousands of Kaiser workers, like nurses, pharmacists, and physical therapists are threatening to strike across the state.