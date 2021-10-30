Dr. Monica Gandhi | This Week in California Politics

Dr. Monica Gandhi: COVID-19 Update

Should kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween? And should children aged 5 to 11 be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, now that it’s been approved for that age group? UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi weighs in on the latest public health guidance — and why she’s received death threats from publicly posting her views on social media.

Guest:

Dr. Monica Gandhi, UCSF infectious disease

This Week in California Politics

It’s been a week for accountability hearings. In Sacramento, the state’s unemployment agency, the Employment Development Department, faced questions over how poorly they handled the flood of unemployment claims triggered by the pandemic. And on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., California lawmakers led a Congressional hearing to investigate the role of oil companies in spreading disinformation about climate change. We also chat through the latest in local politics, including San Francisco’s proposal to create a sick leave program for domestic workers like nannies and housecleaners.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times political writer

Something Beautiful: Pronzini Pumpkin Patch

For this week’s look at Something Beautiful, we indulge in fall festivities at Pronzini’s Pumpkin Patch in Petaluma.