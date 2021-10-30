City Report: SF Officials Got Free Tickets to Pricey Outside Lands Fest Through Ethically Questionable Loophole

But in this case, the Recreation and Parks Department is acting like a go-between, accepting the tickets in bulk from Another Planet and distributing them among its staff — so staff members needn't accept them directly from the vendor. That, the report says, is effectively a loophole in the law.

"Department officials would clearly be prohibited from accepting free tickets provided to them directly by Another Planet. Yet, Rec and Park nonetheless regularly distributes tickets provided for free by Another Planet to its employees and officers, effectively resulting in the same outcome," the report found.

In a statement in response, the Recreation and Parks Department said they follow "all local and state rules and reporting requirements," and that their contract, which includes a provision for free tickets in writing, was approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Recreation and Parks Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg, declined an interview request.

The Ethics Commission report acknowledges the truth in that (with the exception of some missing reporting going back to 2009, which it also dinged Rec and Parks for). But the report essentially makes the case that while the practice follows the letter of the law, it most certainly flouts the spirit of the law, particularly given the sheer number of free tickets doled out.

Between 2015 and 2019 — the last year the festival took place — the department distributed some 1,855 free tickets to public officials across the city, including department staffers and commissioners employees in other city departments, according to the report.

Of those known Outside Lands tickets handed to Rec and Parks between 2015 and 2019, more than 1,200 went to staffers and other officials in the departments. The report does not include ticket data from this year.

That includes Public Works, whose former director, Mohammed Nuru, was ousted last year after being indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly taking bribes to award city contracts. He was one of four city department heads to step down or otherwise be ousted during the ensuing ethics scandal, which alleges many instances of bribery and corruption in San Francisco city government.

Disclosure documents obtained by KQED in a records request also detail other city officials who obtained those tickets originally given to Rec and Parks in 2019 (at least two tickets each, and often more): Human Rights Commission Executive Director Sheryl Davis, former Homelessness Department Director Jeff Kositsky, Manny Yekutiel (who was appointed to an SFMTA commission in 2021), and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors Chair Gwyneth Borden, among others. Former Public Defender Jeff Adachi, who died in February 2019, also netted free Outside Lands tickets in 2018.

(Disclosure: KQED was given six free Outside Lands tickets in 2019, according to city filings. These were not related to news coverage. Another Planet Entertainment is also a sponsor of KQED.)

In 2016, Ken Garcia, a former San Francisco Examiner columnist and then-de Young Museum staffer, netted free tickets from Rec and Parks. So did City Attorney Dennis Herrera (who netted six tickets), and Assessor-Recorder Carmen Chu (who netted nine VIP tickets). Board of Supervisors staff netted 24 Outside Lands tickets among themselves in 2016.

The restriction on accepting gifts is "designed to limit the potential for pay-to-play and avoid the appearance of preferential treatment," the report notes. "Acting as an intermediary for a high volume of such gifts gravely undermines the restricted source rule," according to the report.

Another Planet Entertainment declined to be interviewed and instead directed comments to the Recreation and Parks Department.