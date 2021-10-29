State Senate Holds First Hearing on Orange County Oil Spill

State Lawmakers Call for Full Investigation into Southern California Oil Spill

The state Natural Resources and Water Committee held its first hearing Thursday on the massive oil spill off the coast of Orange County. The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

Farmworkers Want to Stop the Use of Potentially Harmful Pesticides

Central Valley farmworkers and their families are calling on state and local officials to restrict the use of 13 pesticides that have been linked to childhood cancers. They also want to be warned ahead of time when these pesticides are used.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report