California Health Officials Prepared to Vaccinate Younger Children

California Launching Expansive Effort to Vaccinate Younger Children Once They're Eligible

The state has pre-ordered 1.4 million doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, so medical providers can start putting shots in arms as soon as federal health officials sign off.

California Congresswoman Pushing for Legislation to Aid Federal Wildland Firefighters

Staffing levels for federal wildland firefighters have dipped dramatically in recent years, impacting efforts to contain massive wildfires across the country, particularly in California. At a hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, advocates argued for two pieces of legislation aimed at helping hire more firefighters.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

Senator Alex Padilla Weighs in on Biden Administration's Reconciliation Bill

President Joe Biden has presented a trimmed down reconciliation bill to Congress on Thursday morning. California Senator Alex Padilla joined the California Report to talk about the proposal and some of the reasons it's been so heavily debated by his Democratic colleagues in the Senate.

Guest: U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, California