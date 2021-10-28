The Lady of Stow Lake: a Haunted Tale of Tragedy in Golden Gate Park

During the day, Stow Lake is usually dotted with tourists and local families enjoying the beauty of Golden Gate Park as they float on rented row boats and pedal boats.

But tales of nighttime visits to the lake depict a markedly different ambience , and for over 100 years people have recounted a range of very spooky happenings near the lake's watery depths (okay, it's not that deep).

While accounts differ, the general story of the Lady of Stow Lake (the apparition is also called the "White Lady of Stow Lake"), is that long ago, a woman was visiting the lake while pushing her baby in a stroller.

The woman turned away to chat with someone, then turned back to find that the stroller and baby had disappeared, presumably into the water.