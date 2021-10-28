KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Lady of Stow Lake: a Haunted Tale of Tragedy in Golden Gate Park

Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Cartoon: a ghostly image of a Victorian-era woman floating above a dark, spooky lake. Text reads, "The Lady of Stow Lake, is she out there?"

During the day, Stow Lake is usually dotted with tourists and local families enjoying the beauty of Golden Gate Park as they float on rented row boats and pedal boats.

But tales of nighttime visits to the lake depict a markedly different ambience , and for over 100 years people have recounted a range of very spooky happenings near the lake's watery depths (okay, it's not that deep).

While accounts differ, the general story of the Lady of Stow Lake (the apparition is also called the "White Lady of Stow Lake"), is that long ago, a woman was visiting the lake while pushing her baby in a stroller.

The woman turned away to chat with someone, then turned back to find that the stroller and baby had disappeared, presumably into the water.

Sponsored

Some people say if you visit the area at night, you might see a woman — glowing in a white dress — variously lurking around the lake or levitating above the water.

People have also reported unexplained car trouble and other odd phenomenon near the lake at night.

Sounds like it's time for a Halloween visit to the lake . . . or the car mechanic.

If you want to explore more haunted sites in the Bay Area, check out what Bay Curious has to offer.