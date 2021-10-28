Ghost Stories and Macabre Tales to Binge This Halloween

Today, Bay Curious is releasing a special Halloween episode — and it delves deep into a few of the Bay Area's local legends and supernatural stories.

You can listen to our Bay Area Ghost Stories episode by hitting the play button above, or wherever you get your podcasts. The episode features stories from Wes Leslie of The Haunt Ghost Tours, Tommy Netzband of the Haunted Haight Walking Tour and Bay Area storyteller JP Frary.

If this audio special has got you in the mood for more macabre tales, read on for our seven suggestions on how to get into the Halloween spirit this week.

Livestream our Chilling Histories of California storytelling night

On Thursday, October 28, KQED is holding a live storytelling night of haunting and curious California tales, with a lineup that includes Glynn Washington (Spooked, Snap Judgment), Ying Liu (The Haunted Bay) and the San Francisco Chronicle's Kevin Fagan, as well as several KQED storytellers. Bay Curious's Olivia Allen-Price will also be making an appearance. (Proof of vaccination and masking will be requested from all attendees.)

But if you can't make the event in person, or aren't ready to attend an event like this right now during the pandemic, you can livestream the night for free. Just make sure to turn your lights down low.

Test your trivia knowledge of the Bay Area's haunted history

From the San Francisco mansion that inspired horror writer Shirley Jackson to the secret buried under the Legion of Honor, the Bay Area has no shortage of macabre legends.

Test your knowledge of the darker side of local history with this trivia set compiled by our friends at KQED Arts.