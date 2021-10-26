EDD Officials Grilled Over Backlog and Fraudulent Claims

State Agency Dealing With Unemployment Claims Focus of Hearing in Sacramento

California's embattled Employment Development Department says it's taking steps to fix some of what's broken there, from clogged phone lines to fraud. State lawmakers grilled agency officials at an oversight hearing in Sacramento on Monday.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, The California Report

Research Shows San Diego is the Worst Place for Black Renters in the Country

Rising rents and limited affordable housing continue to put pressure on many Californians. And new research shows the housing market is particularly challenging for Black renters in San Diego.

Reporter: Cristina Kim, KPBS