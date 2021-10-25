Rain Pummels Bay Area, Northern California

Atmospheric River Brings Flooding, Record Rain to Bay Area, Northern California

Rain and wind wreaked havoc across Northern California and the Bay Area on Sunday, causing power outages, flooding and downed trees in several areas. Several cities saw rainfall records broken.

Fresno County Farmers Struggling for Water During Drought

This weekend's record-breaking rainfall is still not nearly enough to curb the state’s drought. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency for all 58 counties in California last week. Farmers in Fresno County, like Joe Del Bosque, have been struggling for months.

Reporter: Madi Bolanos, Valley Public Radio