Kevin Merida | This Week in California Politics

Kevin Merida and the Future of Journalism

Veteran journalist Kevin Merida became the executive editor of The Los Angeles Times in June. He spent 20 years shaping news coverage as a reporter and manager at The Washington Post, and then launched ESPN's hugely successful platform “The Undefeated,” which covers sports through the lens of culture and race. We talk to him about his vision for the Times and diversity in the newsroom.

Guest:

Kevin Merida, Los Angeles Times executive editor

This Week in California Politics

The date of Feb. 15 has been set in the recall election of three San Francisco school board members. The recall follows months of controversy over efforts to rename 44 schools in the midst of the pandemic, racist tweets from board leadership and tensions over reopening schools. We also chew on other news of the week, including Oakland's expansion of its guaranteed income pilot project, new proposed regulation of oil drilling and how the Supreme Court's decision not to immediately block Texas'sabortion ban affects California.

Guests:

Katie Orr, KQED politics and government reporter

Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer

Something Beautiful: Sausalito Houseboats

This week's look at Something Beautiful is Sausalito's colorfully painted houseboats, which artists like Otis Redding and Shel Silverstein flocked to in the 1960s. Today, there are over 400 houseboats bobbing in this Richardson Bay community.