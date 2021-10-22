KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

Governor Newsom Proposes Ban on Oil Drilling Near Neighborhoods

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

Newsom Proposes New Rules for Oil Drilling

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to ban new oil drilling near schools, homes and many businesses, proposing a rule aimed at improving the health of millions of Californians. The rule would bar new drilling within 3,200 feet of houses, schools and businesses open to the public.
Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED  

Plan Adopted to Combat Rising Sea Level in Bay Area

The Bay Conservation and Development Commission has adopted a Bay Area-wide plan for adapting to rising seas. Scientists project the bay could rise by several feet by the end of the century, a result of warming temperatures. 
Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED 

Country's Largest Tiny Home Village Opens in Los Angeles

In response to its homelessness crisis, the city of Los Angeles has opened the country's largest so-called tiny home village.  It's located in northeast Los Angeles and more than 200 people will be able to live there.
Guest: Amy King, CEO of Pallet, a company building many of these homes 

Sponsored