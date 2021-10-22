Governor Newsom Proposes Ban on Oil Drilling Near Neighborhoods

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to ban new oil drilling near schools, homes and many businesses, proposing a rule aimed at improving the health of millions of Californians. The rule would bar new drilling within 3,200 feet of houses, schools and businesses open to the public.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Plan Adopted to Combat Rising Sea Level in Bay Area

The Bay Conservation and Development Commission has adopted a Bay Area-wide plan for adapting to rising seas. Scientists project the bay could rise by several feet by the end of the century, a result of warming temperatures.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, KQED

Country's Largest Tiny Home Village Opens in Los Angeles

In response to its homelessness crisis, the city of Los Angeles has opened the country's largest so-called tiny home village. It's located in northeast Los Angeles and more than 200 people will be able to live there.

Guest: Amy King, CEO of Pallet, a company building many of these homes