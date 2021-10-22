CDC Backs Rollout of COVID Vaccine Boosters from Moderna and J&J

During the committee discussions, several members pushed back against this preference for boosting with the same vaccine. They argued that a more permissive approach to mix-and-match would ease the administration of booster doses.

After a brief break late in the deliberations, CDC staff returned with revised voting questions that were neutral on which vaccine should be used as a booster for the J&J and Moderna vaccines. The revised questions don't explicitly mention which vaccine should be used as a booster, which clears the way for mix-and-match boosting without restrictions.

According to the CDC, more than 189 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, about 57% of the population. Hospitalization rates are nine to 15 times higher for unvaccinated people, according to CDC data.

Still, there are reasons to think that boosters could be useful in some groups of people.

There has been a drop in Moderna's effectiveness against infection with the coronavirus over time, and in the face of the delta variant. Protection against hospitalization has remained generally strong, though there have been some declines seen in older people.

For the J&J vaccine, the protection against infection and hospitalization has been pretty steady, the CDC pointed out. But the vaccine has been less effective overall than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, so a booster can push protection from the J&J vaccine to a higher level.

The committee wrestled with the trade-off in risks and benefits for administering boosters in some groups. People 65 and older have the most to gain and relatively little increased risk. But for the Moderna vaccine, protection provided by the initial doses has remained pretty strong for younger people, and their risks for heart inflammation are higher, especially in males.

For the J&J vaccine, there have been concerns about rare blood clots following vaccination, which are a higher risk for younger women. But in most cases, the overall benefits of receiving a J&J booster far outweigh those risks because of the increased protection the second dose provides, both federal agencies concluded.