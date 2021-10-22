Scott and Marisa discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's push to ban new oil drilling near schools and homes, and the local recalls heading to the ballot in San Francisco and Shasta. Then, Allan Zaremberg, the president and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce, joins to discuss his career working for two governors and representing business interests at the state capitol, before his planned retirement at year's end.
Political Breakdown
Allan Zaremberg Reflects on Two Decades as California's Top Business Advocate
29 min
Governor-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger is welcomed by California Chamber of Commerce President Allan Zaremberg to the Chamber, where Schwarzenegger was meeting his transition team, in November 2003. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)
