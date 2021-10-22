The Oakland Hills Fire Transformed Firefighting Along a City's Edge in California

He battled the flames as they swept through the overgrown neighborhoods of the Oakland hills, not far from where he lived with his mom. Lipp's friends helped his mom evacuate while he helped battle the blaze. Many of the homes he fought to save were so damaged he could barely recognize them.

Lipp says he still remembers how difficult and terrifying it was for residents as they tried to evacuate, driving down narrow, twisting roads while fire engines roared up the hill.

"The changes began immediately. Before the last smoldering ember was put out," Lipp said.

Oakland fire officials built two fire stations in the hills and began improving critical infrastructure, including better communication tools, evacuation routes, staff training and equipment.

And while the department is better prepared now, it's also confronting another major challenge that few had heard of 30 years ago: climate change.

Preparing to fight fires in a warmer climate

UC Berkeley fire scientist Scott Stephens says the warming climate and drier conditions make it essential for residents in the East Bay hills to prepare for more fires.

"We're just going to have more vulnerability, and fires that are able to spread even faster because of spotting," he said, referring to wind-blown embers that ignite new fires far beyond the main blaze.

"If we can remove the hazard on top of these hills, we're going to have a much better chance of communities at the bottom of these hills surviving," he said.

Stephens also says California needs more restrictive building codes and better road access — especially in high-fire danger areas that are full of dry vegetation or highly flammable eucalyptus.

Living with a legacy of fire

As for Sue Piper, the Oakland hills fire consumed her home and changed the course of her life. In the 30 years since the disaster, she and her husband — who rebuilt their home on the same property — have become emergency preparedness pros, dedicating their lives to keeping as many people as possible out of harm's way. She now serves as chair of Oakland Firesafe Council after rebuilding her home on the same property.