Unvaccinated L.A. City Employees Could Get Extra Time to Get Shots

Los Angeles May Give Employees Two More Months to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Thousands of unvaccinated Los Angeles City workers may have until December to get the mandated shots. But if they remain unvaccinated, they could feel the bite in their paychecks.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Homeless Helping Their Peers Get Vaccinated in L.A. County

Los Angeles County is studying the effectiveness of a peer vaccination program. The homeless are being used as ambassadors to try to help convince other unhoused people to get their shots.

Guest: Chelsea Shover, Professor at UCLA who is helping lead the program

Southern California Port Delays Continue

A record number of cargo ships are idling off the Southern California coast. That means delays at the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach. But one Bay Area port is trying to help alleviate these delays.

Reporter: Angela Corral, The California Report