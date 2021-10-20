San Francisco Offers Big Cash Rewards to Clamp Down on Auto Burglary Crime Rings

Scott also noted that the city saw an uptick in auto burglary incidents earlier this summer when pandemic restrictions were initially relaxed. But there has also been a 37% reduction since July 4, when his department began deploying 26 bike and foot patrols to respond to the soaring number of thefts, he said.

Breed, however, acknowledged that those, falling rates "don't matter to that one person who has that experience."

Authorities have said they believe fewer than a dozen auto burglary crews are responsible for most of the smash-and-grabs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Scott said that while not every burglary is driven by organized operations — known as "fencing rings" — "we have seen through our investigations that much of this is organized."

"And the most damaging part of it is organized," he added.

Recent news reports and viral videos of break-ins have helped propagate the perception — particularly among conservative commentators — that San Francisco is lawless and soft on crime, despite the decrease in incidents.

Last month, Breed and Scott announced the city would dedicate more police to combat retail shoplifting and make it easier to report those incidents.

Sharky Laguana, president of San Francisco's Small Business Commission, helped broker the agreement between the city and the hospitality companies who are putting up the reward money. He said the program is "a cruise missile aimed at the leadership of these fencing rings."

Laguana noted that much public attention around theft has been focused on organized rings targeting large retailers, like Walgreens.

"I think it's important to remember that drugstores aren't the biggest victims," he said. "The biggest victims are working families who don't have the time and money to repair windows, replace phones, go find new bicycles. The biggest victims aren't the big businesses, but the small businesses. They aren't the ones that have to close a couple of stores. They're the ones with no stores left to close."

But some who work near Ghirardelli Square said they were skeptical this new anti-theft push would make much difference. Adam Lee runs a nearby boutique and said smash-and-grab burglaries, as well as shoplifting, have plagued the area since he set up shop here nearly a decade ago.

As for the idea of targeting organized crime rings?

"This is not a new thing," he said. "So why haven't we been doing that?"