Orange County Businesses Continue to Struggle Following Oil Spill

Recovery is Slow for Many Businesses in Orange County Following Oil Spill

Business leaders testified during a Congressional hearing on Monday about the impacts the recent oil spill has had on the region. At least one owner says he's unsure if and when things will get back to normal for his fishing company.

What Can California do to Better Protect Pedestrians?

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and while many cities across California have ambitious goals to better protect those walking on the street, they are falling well short of those goals. Can anything be done to better protect pedestrians from drivers?

Guest: Leah Shahum, Executive Director, Vision Zero Network