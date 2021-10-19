What the Supreme Court Ruling in Favor of Police Officers Means for Qualified Immunity

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of police officers in two cases involving qualified immunity, the controversial legal doctrine that protects police officers accused of misconduct.

In both cases — one involving a police officer from Union City and the other three cops from Oklahoma — the officers are accused of using excessive force when responding to domestic disturbances. In the case from Union City, officers used bean bag rounds and a knee on the suspect's back to subdue him; in the second, officers shot and killed the suspect after he approached them while raising a hammer.

Both decisions the court issued Monday were unsigned. No justices dissented.

Qualified immunity refers to a series of legal precedents that protect government officials — including police officers — accused of violating constitutional rights.

To win a civil suit against a police officer, complainants must show that the officer violated "clearly established law," most often by pointing to factually similar previous cases. Otherwise, officers are protected from liability.