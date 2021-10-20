HelloFresh Workers in Richmond Are Trying to Form First Union in 'Meal-Kit' Delivery Industry

A HelloFresh spokesperson responded in a statement, “Our employees are critical to everything we do, and we prioritize their health, safety and well-being above all else.” They added, “HelloFresh was among the first companies in the industry to introduce robust COVID-19 response measures.”

Even so, HelloFresh had a major COVID-19 outbreak in Richmond last summer. The Contra Costa County public health team intervened and worked extensively with the company to update their protocols. There were 171 confirmed cases, including Vasquez.

She got sick and so did her son. Her mother lives with them and they were worried she would get sick, too. So they had to send her to live with a relative.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been a boon for companies that deliver groceries and food. It helped turn around business for HelloFresh. The company became profitable for the first time during the pandemic, and in 2020 it brought in a net profit of $446 million after posting a net loss of $445 million the previous year.

Jessica Choy, deputy director with UNITE HERE, the union leading the unionization effort at HelloFresh, says unions need to mobilize quickly to protect workers as these new delivery and on-demand services take over sectors of the economy where unions were once relatively strong.