HelloFresh Workers in Richmond Are Trying to Form First Union in 'Meal-Kit' Delivery Industry

Business during the pandemic has been booming for meal-kit delivery companies like HelloFresh, the largest business in the industry. But workers at the company’s factory kitchen in Richmond say they are not sharing in the gains and that the company's rapid growth is leading to dangerous working conditions. So, they’re trying to unionize.
Lily Vasquez works at the Richmond facility where she stocks kits with ingredients all day. She says she hopes a union could help give workers more say on the job and improve wages and working conditions. Vasquez says she doesn’t think customers understand what the wages and conditions are like for the people who make their meal kits.