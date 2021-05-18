They Work For An App. They Deliver Groceries. And Now They Have a Union

Imperfect Foods has always pitched itself as a company trying to make the world a better place. It began by letting customers purchase produce that was not quite perfect and would otherwise end up donated to food banks or even in the trash.

This not only enticed customers but also employees like Jasinski. “One of the big draws of coming to work for this company in the first place was its explicitly green mission," he says.

During the pandemic, business has boomed for Imperfect Foods.

The company just received $95 million in venture capital, bringing its total investment up to $229 million. But as the company has grown, so has tensions with workers.

Jesus Gomez is a delivery driver in Sacramento, and he was bothered by how the company handled the surge in business. “They were unorganized, that’s what bugged me the most,” he says.

Like Jasinski, Gomez voted to unionize.

He says one of the issues was the way the company started pushing drivers to work Saturdays. The company technically does not require for drivers to come in on those days, but the drivers I spoke with said it was made clear to them they were expected to work.

Gomez also points out there was increasingly less predictability about their routes and longer distances to travel to work.

Based in Sacramento, he says, “You would sometimes have to go to East Bay and SF to work, or Merced, or Reno. They sent you over there and you’d get 100, 100-plus boxes. We were getting out late and we had to be ready to be the next day.”

There were other issues, too. According to Gomez, delivery workers haven't received any raises or extra hazard pay.

“We didn’t get not even a dollar more,” he says, “so that was what was getting me mad or a lot of people. We see them growing but we don’t grow with them.”

