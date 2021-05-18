They Work For An App. They Deliver Groceries. And Now They Have a Union

When Oakland resident Chris Jasinski joined Imperfect Foods, he was happy to be at a place where he’d be an employee, not a contractor like grocery delivery workers for Instacart or Amazon-owned Whole Foods.
“That’s one of the good differentiators right out of the gate for Imperfect Foods versus other companies,” he says.
Jasinski has been at the company for just about a year. Several months in, he started talking to other workers about organizing. He was not the only grocery delivery worker who thought joining a union would be a good idea.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, workers across the grocery delivery business at places like Instacart, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's have been trying to unionize to get more protections and benefits.
Last month, delivery workers at Imperfect Foods succeeded. The vote was tight: 28 workers in favor, 23 against. The company is now set to join United Food and Commercial Workers union.