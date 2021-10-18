Homekey Provides Stability, But No Permanent Housing For Many Participants

Homekey Gives Participants a Stable Place to Live

Last year, Governor Gavin Newsom sent nearly $850 million to cities and counties to buy empty motels and other properties to convert them into homeless housing. Now he wants to spend over $2.5 billion more on the same effort. The Homekey program has proven to be a success, but most of the sites being used aren't permanent places to stay for participants.

Reporters: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report, Anna Scott, KCRW

Oil Spill Investigation Focuses on Cargo Ship

The Coast Guard said that back in January, a cargo vessel named the MSC Danit might have caught its anchor on the underwater pipeline involved in the Orange County oil spill, dragging it more than a 100 feet across the ocean floor.