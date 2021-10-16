OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong | This Week in California Politics

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

In 2020, the annual total of homicides in Oakland jumped from double digits to triple. The troubling trend is continuing, as the tally rose to 110 this week for 2021. We talk with the police chief about what his department is doing to keep the streets safe.

Guest:

Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland Police Department

This Week in California Politics

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up this year's legislative session by signing a total of 770 bills into law — bills that expand health care, address homelessness, and bolster public schools. Some of the bills push for an increasingly progressive agenda - like requiring ethnic studies classes to graduate from high school and imposing new restrictions on guns. But some laws didn’t make it to the governor’s desk this year, including an attempt to end oil drilling and fracking in the state. The recent oil spill in Orange County will likely keep that debate alive for the coming year.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

Scott Shafer, KQED politics and government senior editor

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Chinatown

San Francisco’s Chinatown is one of the oldest and largest in North America. It’s also one of the city’s top tourist attractions and this week’s look at Something Beautiful. There you'll find alleys lined with traditional bakeries, dim sum eateries, souvenir shops, cocktail lounges and museums.