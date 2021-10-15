Dodgers Top Giants in Decisive Game Five

Epic Giants-Dodgers Series Ends in Controversy

The bitter rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers came to a head in their National League Division Series playoff battle. It's the first time the teams have met in the postseason. And the Dodgers came out on top in Game Five in a nail-biter.

Coast Guard Dramatically Lowers Estimates on Orange County Oil Spill

The Coast Guard says it’s confident the number of gallons leaked from the oil spill in Orange County is around 25,000, far less than the original estimate. Meanwhile, the oil spill was a major talking point during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.