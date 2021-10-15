KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

Nancy Pelosi on Threats to Democracy and Tough Legislative Choices (at KQED Live)

29 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A stage in a darkened auditorium, with three red chairs for, L-R, Nancy Pelosi, Marisa Lagos, and Scott Shafer. A large screen in the background says "Speaker Nancy Pelosi, United States House of Representatives."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, talks with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer on October 13, 2021. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Marisa and Scott on stage at KQED Live to discuss the threats facing America's democracy, the Democrats voting rights agenda, her experience during the January 6th riots at the Capitol and the tough choices facing her caucus as they narrow their social policy and climate agenda.

Sponsored