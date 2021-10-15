House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins Marisa and Scott on stage at KQED Live to discuss the threats facing America's democracy, the Democrats voting rights agenda, her experience during the January 6th riots at the Capitol and the tough choices facing her caucus as they narrow their social policy and climate agenda.
Political Breakdown
Nancy Pelosi on Threats to Democracy and Tough Legislative Choices (at KQED Live)
29 min
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, talks with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer on October 13, 2021. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)
Sponsored