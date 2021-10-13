Alisal Fire Continues to Grow, Threatens Homes

Windy Conditions Spark Alisal Fire to Double in Size

The Alisal Fire has burned more than 13,000 acres in Santa Barbara County. That’s prompted evacuation orders in rural areas and forced the shut down of parts of Highway 101.

Reporter: Rachel Showalter, KCBX

Los Angeles Works to Clear Homeless Encampment in MacArthur Park

Los Angeles continues its push to dismantle large homeless encampments in the city and move people into temporary shelters. It's already happened in the city's Echo Park and Venice neighborhoods. Now, the unhoused who are living in a section of MacArthur Park west of downtown will be required to move by the end of this week.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Restrictions on Short-Term Rentals in Neighboring Cities Puts Additional Strain on Palm Springs

In the Coachella Valley, desert cities are passing laws restricting or banning short-term rentals. And that’s squeezing supply in the city of Palm Springs.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW