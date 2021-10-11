Pipeline Likely Damaged Months Before Orange County Oil Spill

Huntington Beach Beaches Reopen as Investigation Into Oil Spill Expands

City and state beaches are reopening in Huntington Beach after more than a thousand volunteers and workers continued with clean-up efforts over the weekend, following the recent oil spill. Investigators are looking into whether the pipeline in question may have been damaged far earlier than first thought.

Some Southern California Neighborhoods Seeing Additional Benefits From Project Homekey

Homekey is the centerpiece of California’s multi-billion dollar plans to fight homelessness. Started last year, it focuses on turning old or underused businesses, especially motels, into permanent supportive housing for the homeless. But the program is also showing other benefits in some cities.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report