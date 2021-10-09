U.S. Rep. Katie Porter | This Week in California Politics

Cleaning Up Orange County Oil Spill

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, has promised a congressional investigation into the oil spill off the shores of Orange County. She chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Committee on Natural Resources, and in a tweet this week wrote, "Big Oil's offshore drilling puts the health of our communities, our local economies, and our planet at risk. Cleaning up this spill is not enough; we need to stop these disasters from happening in the first place."

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine

This Week in California Politics

Access to education was a legislative focus this week, as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slate of bills that will give schools the highest level of state funding in California history. We also look at other bills signed into law this week affecting mandatory minimum sentences, plastic recycling and fraud at the state's employment agency.

Guests:

Carla Marinucci, Politico senior writer

Guy Marzorati, KQED politics and government reporter

Something Beautiful: Crissy Field

Crissy Field was a former military airfield that has been converted since 2001 into a national park. Today you'll find people picnicking and walking dogs at the beach — and this weekend, you can watch as the Blue Angels perform high-flying stunts as part of Fleet Week.