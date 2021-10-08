Officials Still Unclear How Much Oil Spilled Off Coast of Orange County

Questions Remain About Size and Scope of Southern California Oil Spill

Nearly a week after oil was first reported off the coast of Orange County, investigators still have not been able to determine exactly how much crude has spilled into the Pacific. Tar balls have been spotted further south in San Diego County, but it's unclear if they're from the oil spill.

Yoga Changes During the Pandemic

During the pandemic, people have taken up lots of new hobbies and activities. That includes yoga. And some yoga instructors have found ways to create culturally sensitive spaces for students of color, in an industry where many feel white westerners have co-opted the practice.

Reporter: Gabriella Frenes, The California Report