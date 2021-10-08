Democrats in Congress continue to negotiate social policy legislation, and Facebook comes under increasing scrutiny from both parties. Scott and Marisa discuss those developments and the politics of COVID mandates in California. Then, former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson joins to discuss the response to the oil spill in Orange County and its political implications, the impact of the law she wrote to boost diversity in corporate boardrooms and her Little League activism.
Political Breakdown
Hannah-Beth Jackson on Oil Spill Politics and Boardroom Diversity
29 min
California State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson in Sacramento on May 15, 2017. (Bert Johnson/KQED)
