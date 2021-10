Cargo Container Vessel Being Investigated for Possible Role in Oil Spill Off Orange County Coast

The investigation continues into this past weekend’s oil spill off the coast of Orange County, with attention now focused on a cargo container vessel named “The Rotterdam Express.” The German-owned ship was anchored near the site of the oil spill for more than a week, before the pipeline owned by Amplify Energy ruptured.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report