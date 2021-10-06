A Federal Court Blocks California's Ban on Private Detention Centers



In his decision, Judge Kenneth Lee writes that Congress granted the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security "broad discretion over immigrant detention, including the right to contract with private companies to operate detention facilities."

Lee writes, "AB 32 cannot stand because it conflicts with this federal power and discretion given to the Secretary in an area that remains in the exclusive realm of the federal government, and it bars the Secretary from doing what federal immigration law explicitly permits him or her to do."

Judge Bridget Bade and Lee, who were in the majority, were appointed by then-President Donald Trump. The dissenter, Judge Mary Murguia, is the sole member appointed by a Democratic president.

Murguia wrote in her dissent that AB 32 actually said "nothing about immigration, and it did not mention the federal government. Therefore, there was no justification for treating AB 32 as a regulation of immigration rather than one of health and safety."

Although the law was applied to immigration detention centers in the state, it didn't apply to only those locations, but rather a variety of federal and state facilities, she said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta indicated that the state plans to appeal the court's decision.

"California is committed to protecting the health and safety of all people, irrespective of whether they are in custody or civil detention," Bonta said in a statement Tuesday. "When we passed AB 32, we sent a clear message that putting an end to for-profit detention centers is key to achieving that goal. Prisons and detention centers shouldn't be places of profit."