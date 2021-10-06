New Details Released on Ruptured Pipeline Involved in Massive Oil Spill

Investigation Continues Into Cause of Massive Orange County Oil Spill

The Coast Guard says a section of the pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Orange County moved more than a hundred feet along the ocean floor. It’s still unclear what caused the rupture, as authorities have not been able to confirm reports that it may have been caused by a ship’s anchor.

Congressman Renews Call for Ban on Off-Shore Drilling

Southern California Congressman Mike Levin is renewing a call to pass his legislation, that would ban new offshore drilling off the coast of Southern California. He says the massive oil spill in Orange County is further evidence of the importance of the bill.

Guest: Congressman Mike Levin, Representative for California's 49th District

Governor Newsom Signs Education Bills Into Law

Governor Gavin Newsom was at a Fresno elementary school on Tuesday to sign historic education bills into law. One will expand free access to early Pre-K and fund a college savings account for low-income students.

Reporter: Soreath Hok, Valley Public Radio