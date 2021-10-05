KQED is a proud member of
More Questions Raised About Response to Massive Southern California Oil Spill

Crews Trying to Contain Oil Spill in Orange County as Questions Linger About Response

There are growing questions about why the emergency response wasn’t faster to a massive oil spill in  Orange County over the weekend.  And an investigation into the pipeline’s rupture is also underway.

Ecological Damage From Oil Spill Could Take Years to Process

The oil spill is  also threatening to destroy ecologically sensitive marsh areas in Southern California. Wetlands in Huntington Beach, which have been carefully restored and maintained since the 1990s, are now inundated with oil, and they're critical for coastal life.
Reporter: Jacob Margolis, KPCC

