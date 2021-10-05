Update: Oscar Grant and the Attorney General

Less than six weeks after On Our Watch published an episode examining the shooting death of Oscar Grant, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta opened an external investigation into the 12-year-old case. In a wide-ranging interview with On Our Watch's Sukey Lewis, Bonta talks about California's systemic policing issues, his efforts at addressing them and his contention that the Oscar Grant case remains unresolved.

We also look at new police reforms, including one that makes it easier to strip badges from police officers who have committed acts of serious misconduct.

Follow On Our Watch on Spotify, Apple, NPR One or your favorite podcast app. This podcast is produced as part of the California Reporting Project, a coalition of news organizations in California.