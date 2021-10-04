Massive Oil Spill off Orange County Coast Called Potential Ecological Disaster

Thousands of Gallons of Oil Spill Into Orange County Waters

Crews are working to contain a massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. The oil spill has closed many beaches in the area, and environmental groups are working frantically to save wildlife that has been impacted by the spill.

Bill to Mandate Wider Availability of Mental Health Appointments Awaits Governor's Signature

In surveys, half of Californians say they have to wait too long to see a mental health provider when they need one. A new bill currently on the governor’s desk would require health insurers to reduce those wait times to no more than 10 business days.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED